DERBY ACRES, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist has been seriously wounded in a collision on Highway 33 near Derby Acres.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that just before 6 a.m., a motorcycle collided with a Chevy Silverado in front of Seneca Resources off Highway 33. The motorcyclist has been airlifted to Kern Medical after suffering major injuries in the crash.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.