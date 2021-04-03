Motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in northeast Bakersfield.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 9:56 a.m., a motorcycle and Ford Mustang collided in the area of Niles Street and Glenwood Drive. The department said officers found the motorcyclist down in the roadway but that he was conscious.

The individual has been transported to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to the CHP.

The department is reporting that the driver of the Mustang fled the area on foot after the crash. He is described as a black man possibly in his 20s.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.