Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash east of Arvin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that severely injured a motorcyclist Saturday just east of Arvin.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision involving a semi truck and a motorcycle was reported at around 6:30 p.m. on SR-223 just west of General Beale Road.

It is not immediately clear what caused the collision and the motorcyclist’s condition was not known.

CHP said the roadway was clear.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

