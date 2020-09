Officials in Louisville, Kentucky braced for mass riots before announcing that there will be no criminal charges filed for the death of Breonna Taylor. She was an EMT who was killed in March during a police raid. Her death sparked demonstrations around the nation over police violence against African-Americans. Police forced entry into the home and met Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who fired a weapon at officers and wounded one. The ensuing gunfire left Taylor dead, former Officer Myles Cosgrove fired the fatal shot. Cameron states her shooting could not be not classified a homicide under Kentucky law.

“I didn’t have any emotion because I really wasn’t surprised at all. This was another situation of ‘just us.’ Not ‘justice’-- ‘just us,'" said Nick Hill, President of the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce.