BAKERSFELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash that severely injured a motorcyclist Friday night in east Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to Morning Drive just south of Highway 178 just before 11 p.m. for a motorcycle crash.

A man riding the motorcycle lost control on Morning Drive and was ejected. He suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said the motorcyclist was listed as critical at the hospital.

Police said their preliminary investigation showed excessive speed and alcohol “appear to be contributing factors” in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.