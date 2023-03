BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist is left with major injuries after a crash on Rosedale Highway around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Information Page, the crash knocked the motorcyclist down in the roadway.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, according to CHP.

This is a developing story.