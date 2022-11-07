BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Monday night in south Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the motorcycle crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. on Wible Road at Wood Lane.

CHP Sgt. Blake Bookout said a woman riding her motorcycle was traveling northbound on Wible Road and lost control at Wood Lane. She was ejected from the bike and died of her injuries at the scene, Bookout said.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the motorcyclist at a later time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.