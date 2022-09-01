ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist was hit and killed in an overnight crash in southeast Bakersfield, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, CHP officers responded to the accident on DiGiorgio Road east of South Edison Road. DiGirogio Road from South Edison Road to Duncan Street was closed for about two hours for investigation.

Officers said an investigation showed a driver, Adolfo Lievanos Garcia, 33, of Lamont, Calif., in a Lincoln traveling west on DiGiorgio Road at an unknown speed approaching the motorcycle–also traveling west on DiGiorgio Road–when Garcia hit the motorcycle from behind. The motorcyclist, Nando Luis Alvarez Condo, 25, of Bakersfield, Calif., was ejected and the motorcycle overturned several times, according to officials.

CHP officials said the Kern County Fire Department found the motorcyclist unresponsive at the scene. He died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Officials said at this time, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this crash should call CHP at (661) 396-6600.