BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A motorcyclist that was killed in a collision on April 26 in the intersection of Rosedale Highway and Jet Way has been identified.

Deputies say 45-year-old Steven McKeen was pronounced dead at the scene on April 26 after a three vehicle collision.

Official’s said two motorcyclists were traveling southbound, in close proximity to one another, to turn onto Jet Way from westbound Rosedale Highway. A pickup truck traveling eastbound on Rosedale Highway struck both motorcycles.

Another motorcyclist was injured in the incident and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Many witnesses have been interviewed and the official cause of the incident remains under investigation, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.