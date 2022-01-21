Motorcyclist killed in Oildale crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The motorcyclist who was killed in Oildale Thursday night has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The man has been identified as Jack Phillip Singleton II, 48, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office. He died at the scene.

The collision between the motorcyclist and a Ford Explorer was reported at 7:23 p.m. at Sequoia Drive and Roberts Lane, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.