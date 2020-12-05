Motorcyclist killed in Oildale collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision in Oildale this afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 2:52 p.m., it received reports of a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle at N. Chester Avenue and E. McCord Avenue. When officers arrived, the CHP said the motorcyclist was found unconscious in the roadway.

Despite attempts to revive the person through CPR, the CHP is reporting that they succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A red Toyota Camry was seen fleeing the area, according to the department. Law enforcement are looking for the suspect vehicle.

