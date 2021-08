BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision Sunday evening along Wofford Heights Road near Keyesville, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Page, just after 6:45 p.m. a motorcyclist lost control and crashed at Wofford Heights Boulevard near Keyesville Road. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.