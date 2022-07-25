BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on Rosedale Highway on July 23.

Salvador Steve Vallejo, 42, of Bakersfield, was identified as the motorcyclist involved in the hit-and-run, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said, Vallejo suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Vallejo lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle.

A post-death investigation will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death, according to the coroner’s office.