BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who fled following a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Friday night on Rosedale Highway.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the hit-and-run crash was reported just after midnight Saturday at Rosedale Highway and Gibson Street. The motorcyclist was found in the roadway at the intersection with severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information on what led up to the crash was immediately available.