BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a semi-truck on southbound Highway 99 Wednesday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

The page reported the crash at 4:37 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 just south of Ming Avenue exit. All lanes of southbound traffic are open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.