Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi truck in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a collision with a semi truck in Tehachapi last night.

The Tehachapi Police Department said officers were sent to the intersection of east Tehachapi Boulevard and Noria Drive at around 9:45 p.m. after getting a report of a collision. When they arrived, the officers found that a motorcycle had collided with a semi truck.

The department said the motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster for treatment. However, he died shortly upon arrival.

TPD said it is believed the motorcyclist had been heading eastbound on Tehachapi Boulevard and collided with a semi truck that was attempting to do a U-turn onto the boulevard.

While the department has not yet officially identified the motorcyclist, the man’s family has identified him as David Dallas. According to a fundraising page on Facebook, Dallas left behind a wife and four children, including an eight-month-old infant.