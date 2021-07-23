Motorcyclist killed after hit by semi in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a semi in Oildale early this morning.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that the crash happened at around 12:15 a.m. at Merle Haggard and Airport drives. The department said officers determined that the big rig was traveling the wrong way on Merle Haggard Drive and struck the motorcyclist.

The collision caused the big rig to go over the center median and into multiple trees, according to the CHP. The driver cooperated with officers.

Several lanes in the area were closed but have since reopened, according to the department.