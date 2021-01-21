Motorcyclist killed in collision on Old River Road south of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that killed a motorcyclist Thursday evening south of Bakersfield.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision between a motorcycle and a semi truck was reported at around 6:45 p.m. at Old River and Millux roads.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the collision but it appears the driver of the semi truck was making a turn into the path of the motorcyclist at the time of crash.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

