BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that left a motorcyclist dead Thursday near Lamont.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle was reported just after 8:45 p.m. The collision was reported at Weedpatch Highway and Bear Mountain Boulevard.

A cause of the crash was not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.