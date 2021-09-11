Motorcyclist killed in Chester Avenue collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a man riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision Friday night on Chester Avenue.

The collision was reported just before 8 p.m. at Chester Avenue and 2nd Street. Bakersfield police said a man riding an off-road motorcycle collided with another vehicle. The motorcyclist suffered major injuries from the collision and was pronounced dead.

The motorcycle rider will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.