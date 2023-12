BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a forklift Monday evening in southwest Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported at around 5:10 p.m. on Ashe Road just north of Houghton Road, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. A motorcyclist was reported unconscious shortly after the crash and a coroner was called to the scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

This is a developing story.