Motorcyclist killed after crashing into stop sign in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed on Sunday after crashing his motorcycle into a stop sign in northwest Bakersfield.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 1:13 a.m., officers were sent out to the area of Allen Road south of Hageman Road after receiving a report of a solo motorcycle crash in the area. When they arrived, the officers found a 30-year-old man had suffered fatal injuries and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The department said the investigation revealed that the man was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Allen Road south of Old Allen Road when he made an unsafe turning movement and left the roadway, colliding with a stop sign.

The rider was ejected from the motorcycle, according to the CHP.