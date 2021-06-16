Motorcyclist killed after colliding with SUV on Edison Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with an SUV on Edison Highway early this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said just before 5 a.m., it received a call of a crash on Edison Highway east of Sterling Road. When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man who had suffered major injuries in the crash. He was taken to Kern Medical for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The department said officers determined the man was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Edison Highway while a Ford SUV was exiting a driveway at 3615 Edison Highway.

The CHP said the Ford entered Edison Highway directly into the path of the motorcycle and the motorcycle struck the left front of the SUV. The rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver of the Ford was not injured in the crash.