Motorcyclist killed, 2 others injured in East Brundage Lane collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a motorcyclist has died and two others were hurt in a collision Saturday morning at a Southeast Bakersfield intersection.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to the intersection at East Brundage Lane and Madison Street at 11:30 a.m. for a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a truck.

The department says officers found that the motorcyclist broadsided the truck causing it to rollover. The man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man and a woman in the truck were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The motorcyclist will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.