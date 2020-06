BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist Saturday evening in the southbound lanes of Highway 99.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page says the crash happened at around 6:19 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 just south of Stockdale Highway.

The motorcyclist is reported to have suffered major injuries and was rushed away in an ambulance.

One lane has reopened to traffic.

