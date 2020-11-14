Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run collision in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a motorcyclist was injured following a hit-and-run collision Friday night in Central Bakersfield.

The collision was reported at around 7:45 p.m. at Brundage Lane and South P Street. The motorcyclist suffered “moderate” injuries and another driver fled the scene.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.

Brundage Lane just east of South P Street is closed in both directions for the investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

