Motorcyclist injured in crash while performing ‘wheelie’ has died

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a man who collided with an SUV while performing a “wheelie” on a motorcycle has died.

The man, whose named has not been released, died Monday, according to police.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 4600 block of Gosford Road near District Boulevard. Police said the motorcyclist was headed south on Gosford Road while performing the one-wheeled stunt and collided with an SUV making a U-turn.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and was uninjured. A man in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol or drugs did not appear to be a factor, police said.

