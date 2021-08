DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash east of Delano this morning.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 5:52 a.m., a motorcycle crashed on Famoso Porterville Highway at Avenue O, east of Delano. There does not appear to have been any other vehicles involved in the crash.

The CHP said the motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.