Motorcyclist injured in collision near Interstate 5 split south of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with another vehicle Thursday afternoon just north of the Interstate 5 and Highway 99 split, temporarily closing traffic south of Bakersfield.

The crash was reported at around 3:20 p.m. in northbound lanes of Highway 99. It’s unclear what caused the crash, but CHP reports a black Dodge Charger was involved in the collision. Traffic was diverted onto northbound I-5 for the investigation.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital. The extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries were not immediately known.

All lanes of northbound traffic on Highway 99 were opened at around 4:45 p.m.

