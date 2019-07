A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a collision at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Ashe Road Friday night.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash in Southwest Bakersfield Friday night.

Police said a vehicle and the motorcycle collided at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Ashe Road just after 10 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist suffered “moderate” injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but there was no indication if alcohol was involved, police said.