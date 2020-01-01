Motorcyclist hospitalized following Southwest Bakersfield collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized following a collision Tuesday evening in Southwest Bakersfield.

The collision happened at around 5:35 p.m. on Coffee Road just north of the intersection at Gosford Road and Stockdale Highway.

Police said the motorcyclst — identified as an adult male — suffered moderate to major injuries and was taken to hospital. The motorcyclist’s condition was not immediately known.

Officials said the vehicle fled the scene but was found nearby. Two people were inside the vehicle and police were working to determine if one of them was the driver.

The cause of the investigation is under investigation and police are working to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Mike Gerrity urged people who may be out celebrating New Year’s to celebrate safely and not drive after drinking, or to use a ride hailing service.

