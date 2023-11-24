BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — First responders could be seen transporting a motorcyclist on a stretcher after a collision in southwest Bakersfield around 5:30 on Friday.

According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information page, the motorcyclist hit a vehicle near Panama Lane and Colony Street. The collision occurred around 5:30 on Nov. 24.

It is unclear the extent of the rider’s injuries. This crash is under investigation. Bakersfield police could be seen investigating while California Highway Patrol was directing traffic.

A reminder that multiple agencies are out in full force during the holiday DUI enforcement period.