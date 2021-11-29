Motorcyclist hit and killed on Palm Ave in Shafter identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The motorcyclist who was hit and killed on Palm Avenue in Shafter on Friday has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The man was Bryan Steven Jara Jr., 24, of Wasco, according to the coroner’s office. He died at the scene.

Just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 26 Jara was traveling northbound on Palm Avenue just north of Fresno Avenue, when for unknown reasons Jara hit the brakes of his motorcycle causing him to be ejected, according to the California Highway Patrol. Jara was ejected into the southbound lane of Palm Avenue where he hit the front end of a Nissan Sentra traveling southbound.

The collision with the Nissan caused fatal injuries.

The driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash.

There has been 20 motorcycle fatalities in Kern County this year, according to our records.