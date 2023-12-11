LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist has died after being ejected from the vehicle on Highway 178, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said on Sunday, Dec. 10 at approximately 4:06 p.m., the Bakersfield Communications Center received a call of a solo vehicle motorcyclist crash in the area of eastbound State Route 178, just east of Southern California Edison Powerhouse #1. Officers from the California Highway Patrol Area office responded to the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates an unnamed 54-year-old man of Lake Isabella was riding his 2005 Harley Davidson eastbound on State Route 178, east of Powerhouse #1, and at an unknown speed, according to CHP. For unknown reasons, the driver veered to the right, causing the Harley Davidson to leave the roadway and crash with a rock and causing the driver to be ejected.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene, CHP said. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in this crash.

For any additional information, contact the Bakersfield Area Public Information Officer Tomas Martinez at 661-396-6600.