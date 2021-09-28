Motorcyclist dies in Westside Parkway crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist died after traveling off the Westside Parkway, hitting a perimeter fence and being thrown, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It’s believed the crash happened Monday evening, Officer Robert Rodriguez said. The bike was headed east, just west of Coffee Road, when it left the roadway, traveled down an embankment and struck a fence, throwing the rider.

Rodriguez said the CHP received a call from Bakersfield police Tuesday morning reporting a crash scene, and CHP officers took over the investigation as it occurred within their jurisdiction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Area CHP office at 661-396-6600.