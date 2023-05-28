BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist died of his injuries after another driver ran a red light and collided with the motorcyclist at State Road and Airport Drive, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The crash was reported just after 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of State Road and Airport Drive.

Officers arrived and found the motorcyclist in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he later died.

According to investigators, the motorcycle rider was traveling westbound on State Road, entered the intersection at Airport Drive, and collided with a vehicle traveling on Airport Drive whose driver did not stop at a red light.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Drugs, alcohol or speed were not factors in the crash, police said.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.