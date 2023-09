BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist is dead after a solo-crash on Gorman Post Road, near I-5 and Highway 138, Friday morning. according to California Highway Patrol in Fort Tejon.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. after the motorcyclist went down in the roadway, according to CHP.

CHP officers responded to the scene shortly after the crash and said the rider died of his injuries at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.