BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist is dead after he failed to stop and crashed into the rear of a GMC truck on Panama Road Sunday afternoon.

CHP officers responded to reports of a crash between a truck and a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Panama Road, just east of Fairfax Road just after 1 p.m.. When officials arrived they found an 18-year-old man laying on the road.

Officials determined the crash happened when the driver of the GMC truck, traveling westbound on Panama Road, began to slow down for a crash which had just occurred ahead. As the driver of the GMC truck began to slow down before reaching the site of the crash, the rider of the Harley Davidson failed to stop in time.

The front of the motorcycle struck the rear of the truck, ejecting the rider off the motorcycle and landed on the roadway. The motorcyclist sustained major injuries and was declared dead at the scene, according to CHP.

Officers said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The motorcyclists identity will be released at a later time by the coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.