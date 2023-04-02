BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a crash that severely injured a motorcyclist Saturday night in southwest Bakersfield, according to police.

The crash involving a motorcyclist and the driver of a pickup truck happened at at around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Panama Lane and Ashe Road.

In a release, investigators said a man driving a pickup truck collided with a man riding a motorcycle as they traveled westbound on Panama Lane. Police said the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The pickup truck driver lost control of the truck, after colliding with the motorcyclist and crashed into a fire hydrant and building, police said. The pickup truck driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol are factors in the crash, the release said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department.