BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Oildale on Thursday night.

On Jan. 4, a motorcyclist was reportedly struck and killed at the intersection of Merle Haggard Drive and McCray Street, according to CHP. The incident was reported just before 8:30 p.m.

Officials said the motorcyclist ran a red light and t-boned the drivers side of the car and ejected the rider and landed on the road. The impact caused the car to crash into a pole.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car sustained moderate to major injuries, CHP said.

According to officials, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. The motorcyclists identity will be released by the coroner’s office at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing.