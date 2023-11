BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcycle collision in Rosedale left one bike burning in the roadway on Saturday.

Around 3:40 on Nov. 4, officers responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on Stockdale Hwy and Nord Avenue, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information page. One motorcycle collided with a trailer and burst into flames.

It is unclear if anyone was injured at this accident. Check this story later for updates regarding the incident.