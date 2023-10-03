BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcycle crash on Interstate 5 at Lerdo Highway has caused a brush fire, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

CHP said a solo motorcyclist crashed into a utility pole on the road side. Multiple power lines are down, which caused a vegetation fire, the patrol said.

The motorcyclist is conscious and talking, and has sustained minor injuries, according to CHP.

Additionally, CHP said the smoke from the fire is not affecting traffic at this time.

This is a developing story.