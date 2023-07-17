BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash involving a motorcycle is slowing traffic on westbound Highway 58 near the Oswell Street exit Monday evening.

The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

Officials say the motorcyclist is suffering major injuries after the crash.

A second crash was reported in the same area in the eastbound lanes of Highway 58 moments later at 4:43 p.m., according to CHP.

The second crash is slowing traffic in the eastbound lanes.

This is a developing story.