BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire to a motor home that appeared to be stalled on Mount Vernon Avenue on Wednesday.

The fire was reported just before 11:30 a.m. on Mount Vernon Avenue near Kentucky Street, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting through the roof of the large camper. The cause of the fire was not immediately known or if anyone was injured.