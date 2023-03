BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department confirmed a motorhome caught fire in a grocery store parking lot early Monday morning in east Bakersfield.

BFD crews responded to reports of a fire in the Foods Co parking lot located at 2505 Haley St. just before 4 a.m. Luckily, no one was hurt.

The blaze did not spread to any other structures in the area. It is unclear what started the fire.