BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Trezell and Jacqueline West, the couple charged in the deaths of their adopted sons Orrin and Orson West, appeared in court Tuesday and their trial is expected to begin this month.

Motions in the case against Trezell and Jacqueline West continue this week and Tuesday the court heard the names of those who will testify during the trial.

Prosecutors allege the boys were killed about three months before the Wests reported them missing in December 2020.

The boys’ bodies have never been found.

Trezell and Jacqueline West are charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and child cruelty.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin March 20. The Wests will be back in court Wednesday morning.