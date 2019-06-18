Motion for reduced bail denied in case of Tehachapi woman charged with killing husband

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Superior Court judge on Tuesday denied a motion to reduce the bail of a Tehachapi woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband.

Wendy Elizabeth Howard, 50, remains in custody on $1 million bail in the killing of Kelly Rees Pitts, 57, after a motion by her attorney, Tony Lidgett, to reduce bail to $125,000 was denied.

A number of supporters of Howard protested outside the courthouse before the bail reduction hearing. One of Howard’s daughters has described Pitts as abusive, and said he once beat her mother with a bat.

In 2006, Howard filed a restraining order against Pitts in which she alleged he abused her. The order was granted, with the court finding “acts of violence have occurred,” according to the document.

Tehachapi police were dispatched at about 2 p.m. June 5 to a home in the 400 block of Appaloosa Court to a report of a shooting. Police found a man, Pitts, shot multiple times.

Pitts was taken to Kern Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Howard is due in court for a pre-preliminary hearing July 29.

