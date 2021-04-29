Mothers Against Gang Violence plan march along Martin Luther King Jr. Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mothers Against Gang Violence and several community groups plan to March to Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Southeast Bakersfield, with a flier saying the groups are “Taking our community back!”

The march begins Friday at 3:30 PM from Potomac Avenue and King Street, outside Historic Union Cemetery, and it will make its way to the corner of East California Ave and King Street, at MLK Park.

Food and beverages will be served at the park, according to Mothers Against Gang Violence.

