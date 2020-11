FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mothers Against Gang Violence and All In Car Wash are holding a Thanksgiving hot food giveaway on Sunday.

The giveaway will take place at 1 p.m. at the car wash, located at 21st and Baker streets. Boxes of Thanksgiving foods, blankets and other items will be handed out at the event.