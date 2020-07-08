Mothers Against Drunk Driving to honor locals fighting to stop drunken driving in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving will be honoring local law enforcement officers, prosecutors and others helping to stop drunken driving in the community.

Due to the coronavirus, this year’s 2020 MADD Kern County Law Enforcement and Prosecutor Recognition event will be held online at 10 a.m. on July 30, according to a release. More than 60 officers from Kern County agencies will be awarded, as well as local prosecutors.

“It’s important that we honor the people who are helping keep our streets safe from impaired drivers,” said Carla Pearson, victim services specialist for MADD Kern County. “These impaired drivers have been shown to cause tremendous damage to our local community.”

There have been at least 4,000 DUI arrests each year in Kern County since 2009, according to the District Attorney’s office. Kern ranks highest in the state and second highest in the nation for the rate of DUI-related deadly crashes per 100,000 people.

The awards ceremony is organized by volunteers and supported by the following sponsors: Chain Cohn Stiles; Clinica Sierra Vista, Kern County Prosecutors Association and various media supporters. Also, on Sept. 29 MADD is planning a virtual version of its “Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash” event.

The ceremony can be watched at bit.ly/onemaddkern.